John Lineker Excited For ONE Championship's U.S. Debut 'Great News For All Of Us Fighters'
“ONE’s U.S. debut is great news for all of us fighters, and also for the event, which has been growing a lot around the world. It will be very good for us fighters in terms of sponsorship and visibility, among other aspects,” said Lineker.
“It would be an honor because most of my international fights were in the United States. So, to be fighting again in the U.S. for ONE Championship would be amazing!”
At the top of the card will be an amazing trilogy contest between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes for the ONE Flyweight World Championship. The exciting flyweight tilt has already yielded two highlight-reel finishes, and the third will likely result in the same.
With the series level at 1-1, “Hands of Stone” believes his fellow Brazilian will be able to do what it takes to grab the series and the gold in Colorado.
“I believe in a victory for Adriano Moraes. He has a better ground game than Demetrious Johnson. I believe he will work well from a distance since he has a bigger wingspan, and he won’t let the DJ dominate the center of the cage,” said Lineker.
“My bet is that Adriano Moraes will take down DJ and win this trilogy by submission.”
But before Lineker can step foot inside the Circle in the United States, he must first get past Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 7 on February 10.
The two bantamweight stars will be running their title tilt back after an unfortunate ending to their first meeting. At night’s end, one Brazilian will take home the ONE Bantamweight World Championship and stand at the top of the mountain. And that is where Lineker’s attention is currently.
“My focus now is to beat Fabrício Andrade. Let’s see after my fight and after the debut of ONE in the United States if any interesting opponents appear to fight in the next edition,” said Lineker.
ONE on Prime Video 7 airs live and free to all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers on Friday, February 10, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
Fans interested in priority access for tickets for ONE’s U.S. debut on May 5 can sign-up here.
The Shocking End To John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade 😱The unfortunate end to the main event showdown between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3!#ONEonPrimeVideo3Subscribe and turn on notif...
- Fabricio Andrade Reacts To 'Frustrating' ONE on Prime Video 3 Finish ›
- Lineker Recounts 'Unbearable' Pain From ONE on Prime Video 3 Ending ›
- John Lineker Predicts Third Round Finish Of Fabricio Andrade At ONE on Prime Video 3 ›