Jonathan Haggerty Breaks Down ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix Semifinals
The British striking sensation will take on Amir Naseri in a Grand Prix alternate bout at the event, which is set to broadcast live in US primetime via Prime Video.
Whoever emerges victorious from this bout could step into the tournament finale if one of the finalists has to withdraw for any reason.
The first Grand Prix semifinal, featuring Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Walter Goncalves, is set to take place at ONE 160. And the second, which sees Rodtang Jitmuangnon taking on Savvas Michael, will go down just a couple of bouts after Haggerty and Naseri take to the Circle at ONE 161.
Rodtang, the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, is a heavy favorite in his penultimate-round clash, but Haggerty believes "The Iron Man's" Cypriot opponent could spring an upset.
The 25-year-old star backs up his claim by citing his performance in his first battle with the Thai dynamo, as well as Michael’s impressive showing in the quarterfinals.
“It’s three rounds. In the first fight I had with Rodtang, he didn’t hit me in the first three rounds, and I absolutely picked him apart. So I think Savvas has got a good chance for three rounds,” Haggerty offered.
“It’s interesting. I think Rodtang will win, but Savvas does have a chance.”
When it comes to the first semifinal bout, the Brit isn't confident that Goncalves did enough in his quarterfinal matchup against Josue Cruz to show that he can take it to Superlek.
That said, he wouldn't be surprised if the Brazilian striker causes problems for his Thai rival when they battle at ONE 160.
“Do you know what? I am giving Walter a chance in that one. I wasn’t too impressed with his last performance when [Josue Cruz] stepped in. It was a bit of a shame. I feel like the other guy [crumbled under the pressure], but Walter is going to train as hard as he can,” Haggerty said.
“He’s tricky. Superlek struggled with Taiki Naito for the first few minutes. And if you see what I did to Naito, I absolutely obliterated him. Superlek struggled a little bit with his style. So he might struggle with Walter. So everybody has a chance.”
