John Hackleman Live Training Seminar

John Hackleman
Black Belt presents a LIVE training seminar going over self defense techniques with The Pit Master John Hackleman.

John Hackleman is owner and founder of The Pit. He has been the trainer for fighters world wide including Chuck Liddell, Tim Kennedy, and many more. John's style is Hawaiian Kenpo originally which incorporates elements of self defense he has adapted for real life scenerios.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

one championship

Aaron Gassor Live Training Seminar

Aaron Gassor
Black Belt presents a LIVE training seminar from Aaron Gassor the Ginger Ninja Trickster himself. Join him in his seminar Kicking with the Ginger Ninja Trickster.

Aaron Gassor is best known for his incredible YouTube following as the Ginger Ninja Trickster. Teaching live from the UK Aaron is going to share some of his tips and secrets to the techniques that have allowed him to become known world wide for his incredible martial arts skills.

Malachy Friedman Live Training Seminar

Malachy Freidman
Black Belt presents LIVE training seminar with Malachy Friedman. Join us for some Brazillian Jiu Jitsu Heisen Guard techniques.

Andre Galvao Live Training Seminar

Andre Galvão
Black Belt presents LIVE training with Professor Andre Galvao. Join us in his NoGi Fundamentals training seminar.

The grappling world has been dominated by Andre Galvao for last decade in an impressive show of athleticism in his legendary career. Galvao, founder of Atos Jiu Jitsu, has racked up an amazing six ADCC world championships along with five IBJJF world championships. Join today as he gives us insight into the skills that allow him to continue winning at the highest levels.

