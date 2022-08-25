BJJ Instructor Arrested for Alleged Rape of Student
August 25 | 2022
www.bjjee.com / Volusa County Jail
Joel Gingery, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor and elite competitor, was arrested Monday by the Ormond Beach Police in Florida for false imprisonment and sexual battery against one of his students. Gingery, who works as a male nurse at the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, reportedly called the 18-year-old female student and asked her to come to the hospital to see him where he then sexually assaulted her according to a statement the woman gave to authorities.
Gingery is alleged to have then called her several times afterwards to apologize for the incident while the police listened in on one of those calls.
The 57-year-old black belt instructor owns a jiu-jitsu school in Ormond Beach, is an age group world champion in BJJ and high level judo player. It's also been reported he's a former U.S. Navy SEAL.
