Prochazka Wins UFC Title in Epic Clash

In a thrilling title fight, highly touted challenger Jiri Prochazka pulled out a last second submission to capture the light heavyweight crown from Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in Singapore. Teixeira looked to take Prochazka down from the start finding success in the first round. But in the second the unorthodox challenger unleashed a smorgasbord of offensive techniques, though Teixeira capitalized on a wild Prochazka jumping knee to end the round on top landing heavy blows.
Prochazka continued his attack in the third as Teixeira appeared to wilt under the pressure but the Czech challenger missed on a choke allowing the champion to end up on top again with both men bleeding badly. A tremendous fourth saw them trade big shots on the feet, then reverse back and forth on the ground. Teixeira wobbled Prochazka in the fifth with right hands but opted for the takedown. He got mount but Prochazka reversed and when Teixeira turned to all fours with just 30 seconds left, the challenger snuck in a rear choke to force the submission.
The co-main event saw women's bantamweight champion Valentina Shevchenko barely escape with a win against Taila Santos in what some thought was a bad decision.