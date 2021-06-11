Canada's Klimkait Clinches World Championship and Olympic Judo Birth

judo
Jessica Klimkait
i1.wp.com

Jessica Klimkait locked up a slot on the Canadian Olympic judo team while winning gold in the women's 57 kg division Tuesday at the World Judo Championships in Budapest. Hungary. Klimkait had entered the tournament as the world's second ranked judoka in her weight class while fellow Canadian and 2019 world champion Christa Deguchi came in as the world number one.

With only a single spot available on this year's Olympic team, and the pair prevented from having a playoff match in Canada by COVID-19 restrictions, results at the world championships would decide who made the team for the Tokyo games. When Deguchi lost to Japan's Momo Tamaoki in the semi-finals, Klimkait punched her ticket to the Olympics by defeating Kosovo's Nora Gjakova in her semi-final match before going on to beat Tamaoki for the gold.

On the men's side, day three of the tournament saw Georgian Lasha Shavdatuashvili, an Olympic gold medalist in 2012, defeat Sweden's Tommy Macias to take the championship in the men's 73 kg division.

