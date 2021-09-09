Female Boxer Dies As Result of Injuries Sustained in Match

news
Jeanette Zacarias Zapata
images.newindianexpress.com
Mexican female professional boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died on Thursday in Montreal from injuries sustained in a match last Saturday. Zapata, who was just 18, had taken several hard punches in the fourth round of her bout against Marie Pier Houle. She was unable to walk back to her corner at the end of the round and began to convulse before being transported to Sacré-Coeur-de-Montréal hospital where she was placed in a medically-induced coma.

According to historian Joseph Svinth, who maintains the world's most comprehensive database of boxing fatalities dating back to the 18th century, this is just the second known incident of a woman dying as the result of injuries sustained in a professional boxing match. Phindile Mwelase died following a pro match in South Africa in 2014. In 2005 in Colorado Becky Zerlentes became the first woman to die as the result of a sanctioned amateur match. There had been deaths in unsanctioned bouts prior to this. Female fatalities in boxing have been much rarer than male deaths in part because of the shorter duration and lesser number of rounds but also because, until recent years, there have been far fewer female boxing matches than men's matches.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Joshua Pacio and Yosuke Saruta Collide In Trilogy Bout At ONE Revolution

one championship
Pacio and Saruta
img.bleacherreport.net
ONE Championship Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio will be back inside the Circle on Friday, September 24, opposite rival Yosuke "The Ninja" Saruta to finish their trilogy at ONE: Revolution.
Keep Reading Show less

“Made in Chinatown” Finding Love, Culture and Heritage

entertainment
Made in Chinatown
Photos Courtesy of Tambuli Films

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

Question: What's crazier than sending your horse to audition for The Godfather, wackier than two parrots saying, "Are you talking to me?" and wilder than the Scarecrow introducing Toto to the Wizard of Oz by stating, "Say hello to my little friend," and thereafter referring to himself as the Scar-crow?

Answer: Jay Kwon starring as wishful wise guy Vinny Chow, a man who walks the fine Canal Street line between Chinatown Triads and Little Italy mobsters to win over an Italian girl in the insanely absurd comedy Made in Chinatown.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE Announces Star-Studded Card for First Strike

one championship
ONE First Strike
www.onefc.com
The highly-anticipated inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship is here. ONE Championship announced their latest event, ONE: First Strike, for Friday, October 15, with the newly minted title leading the charge.
Keep Reading Show less