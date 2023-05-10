Team Straight Up lands former Steeler Jarvis Miller
First reported by Alex Reyes of Point Fighter Live, Joe Greenhalgh and Team Straight Up have added a new heavyweight to their point fighting roster. Jarvis Miller was a linebacker at Penn State for four years before a graduate transfer to UMASS, who would go on to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was part of the 2017 Penn State squad that won the Fiesta Bowl over Washington. This incredible athlete was first noticed by Greenhalgh as a junior. The iconic Straight Up coach also told BBM that Miller has recently been training with their superstar Bailey Murphy.
Miller, projected to debut at the Battle of Atlanta, joins a solid roster featuring Murphy with Jayson René and Ben Clarke, as well as consistent overall grand championship contenders Brandou Ballou and Kevin Walker (who just won the heavyweight title at the Quebec Open). Greenhalgh was proud to point out that the addition of Miller gives him the ability to field two men’s fighting teams, and that he landed the former D-1 athlete despite multiple teams being suitors for him. He described Miller as a “hard-hitter” but was reluctant to provide any more detail about the new weapon on his point fighting squad.
Stay tuned to Black Belt Magazine for continued coverage of the sport martial arts world as we approach an action-packed Summer.