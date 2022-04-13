Jarred Brooks Breaks Down Pacio, Masunyane, And More In Latest Video
#2-ranked strawweight contender Jarred Brooks has not minced his words since joining ONE Championship, and he did not stop in the latest video released by the promotion.
The rising star has been on fire since joining the organization and will meet top-ranked Bokang Masunyane in a pivotal title eliminator on Friday, April 22, at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.
Ahead of his return to the Circle, Brooks sat down to rate his fellow strawweights.
“The Monkey God” started by viewing Masunyane’s head kick KO over Rene Catalan. However, the American was not that impressed by the feat.
“Unfortunately, Bokang is like 4’11,” and I don’t think he’ll be able to do that to me,” said Brooks.
“He’s a good fighter, don’t get me wrong. But he hasn’t gone against anybody that is really, really good. So, good luck, Bokang. Come and get it, baby.”
Following Masunyane, Brooks turned his attention to ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio.
The two have exchanged words already as Brooks eyes a shot at the title, and his harsh words did not stop in the video.
“He is tough. I can’t say that Joshua Pacio isn’t tough. I am definitely looking forward to our fight. He has not gone against anybody, nobody that is like me. Good luck, Joshua,” said Brooks.
“I hope you’re watching this very carefully because it’s going to be the last time you’re going to hold a ONE Championship belt, my friend.”
Brooks also gave his thoughts on Lito Adiwang, Yosuke Saruta, and Gustavo Balart. Watch the full video to hear his thoughts on each of the strawweight contenders in his crosshairs.
ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will air live on Friday, April 22, beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT on watch.onefc.com.
Jarred Brooks TRASHES Joshua Pacio, Bokang Masunyane & MORE 😳Ahead of Jarred Brooks' Strawweight World Title eliminator against Bokang Masunyane on 22 April, "The Monkey God" shares his thoughts on divisional king Josh...
