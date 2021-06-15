Japan Closes World Judo Championships With One More Gold

To no one's surprise, Japan added to their medal total at the World Judo Championships capturing gold in the mixed team event on the final day of competition from Budapest, Hungary. After dominating the individual portion of the tournament grabbing more gold and more total medals than any other nation, Japan crushed France in the finals to claim the title in the six-person team event.

Japan swept the first four matches of the finals and didn't even need heavyweight world champion Kokoro Kageura to bother taking the mat for the fifth match. Overall, Japan came away from the world championships with six golds - no other country got more than one - and twelve total medals. The Netherlands was a distant second in the overall medal count with five, all bronze.

Japan Crushes in World Judo Heavyweight Finals

On the final day of individual competition at the World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Japan closed in style winning both the men's and women's heavyweight divisions. Kokoro Kageura scored a half point with a shoulder throw and then survived a last second frenzied ground attack by Russia's Tamerlan Bashaev to take the men's gold.

The women's side saw an all Japanese final as Sarah Asahina won her second individual adult world championship over Wakaba Tomita in a slow-paced affair. Tomita had trouble dealing with the much larger Asahina but, despite several leg sweeps, Asahina was never able to score with anything decisive. After more than five minutes of overtime, though she appeared to be the more active competitor, Tomita received a third penalty for passivity giving the match to Asahina. Tomita injured her leg on the final exchange and in a display of sportsmanship, Asahina carried her teammate off the mat on her back.

