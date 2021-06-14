Japan Crushes in World Judo Heavyweight Finals

judo
Kokoro Kageura
www.judoinside.com

On the final day of individual competition at the World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Japan closed in style winning both the men's and women's heavyweight divisions. Kokoro Kageura scored a half point with a shoulder throw and then survived a last second frenzied ground attack by Russia's Tamerlan Bashaev to take the men's gold.

The women's side saw an all Japanese final as Sarah Asahina won her second individual adult world championship over Wakaba Tomita in a slow-paced affair. Tomita had trouble dealing with the much larger Asahina but, despite several leg sweeps, Asahina was never able to score with anything decisive. After more than five minutes of overtime, though she appeared to be the more active competitor, Tomita received a third penalty for passivity giving the match to Asahina. Tomita injured her leg on the final exchange and in a display of sportsmanship, Asahina carried her teammate off the mat on her back.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Adesanya Retains Title, Moreno Gains Championship at UFC 263

mixed martial arts
Adesanya Vettori 2
cdn.vox-cdn.com

Marvin Vettori fell into the trap that so many Israel Adesanya opponents make, bringing the fight to the UFC middleweight champion then paying the price losing a one-sided unanimous decision in Saturday's UFC 263 main event from Arizona. Having struggled against Vettori in winning a split decision 3 years ago, Adesanya displayed his precise, counter striking game this time around moving and avoiding most of Vettori's blows while answering with sharp punches and kicks.

Hacking Balance With the Heavy Bag

essential gear
Heavy Bag Martial Arts

Joe "The Brown Bomber" Louis is often rated as one of the heaviest punchers in boxing history. We know that he augmented his natural power with Jack Blackburn's schooling on his step-and-punch method.

Louis also had speed. For a big man, he put some quick movements together.

Speed is often an innate attribute. It can be helped along with smooth, efficient drilling, but for the most part, speed is a God-given gift. But there's an attribute of speed that can be developed, and that speedy attribute is balance.

