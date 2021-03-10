ONE Championship: Every Janet Todd Fight ahead of Fists of Fury III
ONE Championship will wrap-up its "Fists Of Fury" event series on Friday, March 19, with ONE: Fists Of Fury III, a previously recorded event from Singapore.
Two outstanding ONE Super Series matchups are at the top of the bill, with a World Champion returning to her roots in the co-main event.
ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet "J.T." Todd will step back into Muay Thai competition opposite Australian Alma Juniku in a battle of top contenders as they eye a potential meeting with reigning queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues later in 2021.
Now, the American is ready to begin her campaign to become a two-sport World Champion.
But Juniku will try to put a stop to her bid early and steal her momentum. The atomweight division continues to heat-up, and the Australian dynamo wants to be at the forefront of the action.
"J.T." previously competed for the title but came out on the losing end of a razor-thin decision against Stamp Fairtex, but since that meeting, she has found her stride and looked outstanding, including a victory over Stamp for the kickboxing crown.
Ahead of the exciting co-main event inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, relive all of Todd's ONE Super Series bouts in The Home of Martial Arts. See her highlight-reel knockout of Ekaterina Vandaryeva and her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship victory.
Every Janet Todd Fight In ONE Championship
ONE: Fists Of Fury III will air on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, March 19.