Janet Todd Embraces Wave Of Constant Challenges Ahead Of ONE 159
Janet Todd, the reigning ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion, will attempt to claim two-sport gold at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash when she meets Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title on Friday, July 22.
The bid for Muay Thai supremacy is what Todd has been after her entire career, but she has excelled no matter the challenge put in front of her.
As the current kickboxing queen, Todd understands numerous contenders are lining up to try and dethrone her. And that is precisely what she loves about the sport.
“I think any title holder or top contender should be ONE Championship’s most wanted, shouldn’t they? So yeah, of course [I feel like one of the most wanted athletes]. And I want to be able to stay on top and continue to fight top-level competition. So I welcome the challenge. It is a compliment,” Todd told ONE.
“I think that’s the part I love about this sport, too. There are always new people coming up. And once you get the belt, it doesn’t mean that you stay up there. You have to constantly find ways to improve and get better. I’m not perfect in the sport, either.”
“It’s always a challenge, and I’m always trying to problem-solve. And I think that’s in my nature to do that. So I think that’s part of the reason why I love this sport so much.”
Her problem-solving skills have allowed the American star to utilize her intellect inside the Circle. She is cerebral when the bell rings and capitalizes on her opponent’s smallest mistakes.
At ONE 159, Todd is hoping to exploit Fernandez’s mistakes and set up a future meeting with ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.
“[Rodrigues is] a solid Muay Thai fighter. Watching her fight Stamp [Fairtex to earn the belt] was impressive. She has some immense forward pressure as well. And she is able to utilize all of her weapons. Her elbows, her knees. She had some good body shots as well, body shots, and left kicks with Stamp,” said Todd.
However, Todd will be ready for whatever challenge awaits following her July matchup.
The constant flood of contenders is beginning to reach shore, and Todd stands ready to continue to show the world why she is at the apex of the sport.
