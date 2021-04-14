ONE on TNT II: Todd vs Hogstad Preview

ONE on TNT II: Todd vs Hogstad Preview
On Wednesday, April 14, ONE Championship returns with ONE on TNT II on primetime on TNT with two incredible bouts leading the charge.

One of those bouts features ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet "JT" Todd continuing her pursuit of two-sport dominance against Anne "Ninja" Line Hogstad in a Muay Thai contest.

The two top-ranked Muay Thai contenders each have their own hopes and dreams for the gold, but if Todd can capture it, she will be the second-ever two-sport atomweight World Champion. She is chasing history to cement her legacy as the best atomweight striker in the world.

But Hogstad will not be one to lay down for her bid.

Fans should expect three rounds of elite striking with a furious pace. The output will be high from two aggressive competitors who will not back down with such high stakes on one of the biggest events of the year.

And you can get primed for the bout with a look at how they made their way to this momentous occasion.

In this video from ONE, see how both women have performed on the global stage to get to this crucial point of being entrusted to perform in primetime. Who will come away with a potential title shot at ONE on TNT II?

Janet Todd vs. Anne Line Hogstad | Road To ONE On TNT II

Watch the main card on TNT or the Watch TNT app at 10 p.m. EST at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. The West Coast can watch the main card on TNT on a delay at 10 p.m. PST.

The event will also be available on Bleacher Report and the B/R app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. Fans will need to log in with their cable subscription credentials.

Prelims will be aired on the B/R App, B/R Live, Bleacher Report, B/R Live YouTube, and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

ONE on TNT I - Moraes Takes Down Mighty Mouse

Adriano Moraes
ONE Championship kick-started their exciting month on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The long-awaited meeting between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson took center stage and had a shocking conclusion.

Five other bouts helped fill out ONE's primetime debut in the United States.

Need a recap of what went down at ONE on TNT I? Here is what you missed from the latest edition of ONE Championship action.

Charges Dropped Against Jiu-Jitsu Coach

Rafael de Freitas
Prosecutors in New Mexico have elected not to pursue rape charges against jiu-jitsu coach Rafael de Freitas. De Freitas, who had a 6-1-1 record as an MMA fighter and who had served as a coach for former UFC champion Holly Holm, had been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a female student at her home last November.

But prosecutors felt there was insufficient evidence to proceed. De Freitas' lawyers contended that while their client made an error in his marriage for which he was regretful, the incident with his student was entirely consensual. According to sherdog.com they suggested the woman who alleged the assault may have had motives for falsely accusing him.

Talk is Cheap: MMA Opinion

mixed martial arts
Chael Sonnen
So which is it: We like when MMA fighters trash talk or we don't?

We like when there is apparent beef between opponents or we don't? It has to be asked because it seems when a fighter excels at throwing verbal jabs as well as real ones, they get celebrated and sometimes even fast-tracked to better spots in the fight game. But it also seems the loquaciousness of some obligates them to higher expectations for some reason.

There will always be discussion about who does it best or who best follows in the great Muhammad Ali's footsteps, but this is not about how good someone may be at it except insofar as it is part of the success equation. In other words, if being good at it propels. But, there really is an angle to explore in how the fan sees the value in the verbal sparring. And then subsequently what that fan or fans thinks when things go sideways for their favorite smacksmith.

