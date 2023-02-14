Jamal Yusupov Preparing For 'Big Step' Against Tawanchai At ONE Fight Night 7
At ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II, Jamal Yusupov will get a crack at the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship. The Turkish striking star will meet Tawanchai PK.Saenchai in the co-main event on Friday, February 24, on Prime Video.
Since arriving on the global stage, Yusupov has been working his way up the ladder. Although he is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship competition, Yusupov understands he will still enter as the underdog against one of the most heralded athletes in the game today.
“I have been moving toward this goal for a long time. I have been anticipating this title fight and now, I am here,” Yusupov told ONE.
“I was not worried [that I had missed the opportunity]. I knew I was the number one contender, as I did not see anyone else in the division who could fight for the belt other than me. However, this fight is certainly a big step for me, and it is a big responsibility.”
Tawanchai has been active over the past year. In 2022, the Thai star had three matches in ONE and ended his year with gold. But the momentum that Tawanchai has is not of any concern for the Turk.
“I would not say that Tawanchai’s recent activity would play any role in our fight. I am preparing for this fight very seriously. The training camp went well. I am ready both mentally and physically. I am focused on this fight 100 percent now,” said Yusupov.
The 39-year-old is hard at work to defeat the younger champion. As Yusupov eyes his crowning moment, he has been breaking down the game of the reigning featherweight king. But for all of Tawanchai’s incredible talents, Yusupov believes he can win the battle with his hands.
“He is a young, tough opponent. I can point out that he is quick on his feet, and he works very well with his legs,” said “Yeniceri.”
“My advantage is my boxing. Even Tawanchai himself pointed it out. He said I have good boxing. I have always been saying that boxing is my advantage, and I will prove it.”
Knowing the level of difficulty that awaits him inside the ring, Yusupov stopped short of making a firm prediction. However, the Turkish striker was adamant that he will be going for the finish from the opening round. If his promise is kept, fans should expect an exciting Muay Thai title tilt from Lumpinee Stadium.
“I think the fight will end early. I am ready for five tough rounds, but I’ll try to win early by knockout.”
ONE Fight Night 7 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, February 24. The action is free for all Amazon Prime members in the U.S. and Canada.
