LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Hill Scores Brutal UFC Fight Night KO of Walker

news
Jamahal Hill
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
In a card that featured some sweet submissions and ferocious knockouts, no one scored bigger than Jamahal Hill, who stopped Johnny Walker in the first round of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 201 main event in brutal fashion. While Hill started out in his accustomed southpaw stance and Walker in his normal orthodox stance, the pair sought to trade back leg roundhouse kicks and rear hand power punches early on. But things suddenly changed up as Walker switched to southpaw.

Moments later, Hill switched as well changing to an orthodox stance and firing an overhand right that landed on Walker's forehead stiffening the light heavyweight and sending him toppling over backwards. Walker appeared to be out even before the back of his head hit the fence. Hill drove one more punch into him for good measure before the referee could step in.

Earlier in the night, Jim Miller made some UFC history tying Donald Cerrone's all-time company win mark in recording his 23rd victory with a first round stoppage of Nikolas Motta.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

3 Great Donnie Yen Movies (That Aren’t Ip Man)

entertainment
Donnie Yen
Flash Point
The film Ip Man(2008) secured the place of actor/Black Belt Hall of Famer Donnie Yen in the pantheon of martial arts-action heroes. Yen’s incredible portrayal of the legendary wing chun kung fu master delivered action scenes with exciting martial arts and jaw-dropping stunts. Although the film generated three sequels, each arguably as good as the original, they are not the only great martial arts-action movies by Yen. Selected below are three great Donnie Yen films that aren’t Ip Man.
Keep ReadingShow less

Thai Martial Arts: Muay Boran in the Modern Era

muay thai
Muay Thai
Shutterstock / nattanan726
Muay boran is commonly thought of as the traditional martial art of Thailand that eventually became the ring sport and modern martial art we know as muay Thai. This is a silly perception for two reasons. The first is that the so-called “modern martial art” of muay Thai is historically verifiable as being older than many styles labeled “traditional,” such as taekwondo and shotokan karate. The second is that the style known as muay Boran doesn’t actually exist.
Keep ReadingShow less

Abbasov Challenges De Ridder For Middleweight Gold At ONE Full Circle

one championship
Abbasov MMA
ONE Championship
Reinier De Ridder has taken ONE Championship by storm and reigns over the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. “The Dutch Knight” will make his return against ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle on Friday, February 25.
Keep ReadingShow less