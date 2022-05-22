Jake Presley joins Head Coaching Staff of Competitive Edge

The owners of Competitive Edge, Jackson Rudolph, Reid Presley, and Cole Presley, are excited to welcome Jake Presley as a fellow head coach of their nationally-renowned sport karate team. Presley, a member of Team Paul Mitchell and the most dominant traditional weapons competitor in the sport right now, will help lead a roster that has been revamped after four players moved up to Team Paul Mitchell.
Those four competitors, Dawson Holt, Ben Jones, Averi Presley, and Esteban Tremblay are also being welcomed to the Competitive Edge coaching staff as assistant coaches. These young champions remain a part of the Competitive Edge family and will act as role models for their old teammates.
Photo Courtesy: Competitive Edge
In other Competitive Edge news, their popular training camp at the Battle of Atlanta has announced the instructor line up for this year. Coach Jake Presley; Assistant Coaches Dawson Holt, Ben Jones, and Esteban Tremblay; and guest instructor Gabrielle Dunn will headline the camp. The Competitive Edge Camp at Battle of Atlanta gives competitors the opportunity to sharpen their skills in all aspects of forms and weapons competition from extreme weapons to traditional kata and everything in between. The camp will be held on Thursday, June 16th at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel from 12:00-4:00 PM EST. To register for the event, please click here.
Stay tuned to Black Belt Magazine for more news and updates about the top teams in sport karate.