Jake Paul signs with PFL MMA
One of the most polarizing figures in combat sports today, social media star-turned boxer Jake Paul is now pursuing a career in mixed martial arts with the Professional Fighters League. According to a report by ESPN's Brett Okamoto, PFL chairman and co-founder Donn Davis described the agreement as a multiyear, multi-fight deal.
The 6-0 professional boxer with four knockouts rose to fame in the combat sports community for defeating notable retired mixed martial artists. His résumé includes a powerful knockout of Ben Askren, two wins against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley including a knockout in the second bout, and most recently a victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva.
Jake Paul's participation in the PFL will not take place under the typical season-based format that fans of this promotion may be familiar with. Paul is the first signing for their new "Super Fight Division" which will be available on pay-per-view with 50% revenue sharing between the promotion and the athletes.
The Problem Child told the New York Times that part of his vision is to set up a pair of major fights against the now-free agent MMA superstar and fan-favorite Nate Diaz. He explained that he would love to get a boxing match against Diaz first, followed by a mixed martial arts bout for PFL.
Many naysayers of Paul spread rumors that some of his boxing matches have been rigged, set up for him to come out victorious. However, a transition to a reputable MMA organization that would not partake in such fabrication is likely to dispel these accusations.
There are no MMA bouts booked for Paul at this time, and he has made it clear that he plans to continue his boxing career while also competing for the PFL.