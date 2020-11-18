Hollie Hamm - The Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 46

sport karate
fb.watch
Hollie Hamm

Hollie Hamm discusses the upcoming Destin Open and some of the factors that helped her become a successful school owner with a passionate team of instructors.

Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Keep Reading Show less

Classical Japanese Martial Arts

japanese martial arts
Classical Japanese Martial Arts

An American Who Went to Japan and Discovered Himself

Ellis Amdur has a lot to say about the martial arts. The author of numerous internet essays, books, novels and even a dozen psychology manuals on how to deal with violence, he isn't shy about sharing his opinions, either. But unlike the majority of people who pontificate on martial arts, Amdur is someone you should definitely listen to.

A mental-health professional specializing in crisis intervention and a consultant for law-enforcement agencies, Amdur is one of the few Westerners who hold certificates of full mastery from two Japanese koryu systems. He's also one of the most iconoclastic martial artists you'll find, as comfortable banging away in a boxing gym as he is practicing traditional sword forms in a classical dojo or working on Chinese internal-strength exercises.

Keep Reading Show less

Live Extreme Sword Seminar with Josh Quartin

live seminars
Josh Quartin

Join 22x Sport Karate World Champion Josh Quartin as he breaks down foundational sword cuts and extreme tricks. Josh used these skills to claim two ISKA titles in his career and is now a respected instructor for Victory Martial Arts.

Keep Reading Show less

Fake Out!

karate
Fake Out!

Kyle Funakoshi on Shotokan Karate's Proven Strategies for Faking

You've come across martial artists called Funakoshi often enough in the pages of Black Belt. The first such person bearing that surname was Gichin Funakoshi, founder of shotokan karate. The second person was Kenneth Funakoshi, a fourth cousin of the creator and a 10th-degree master. Now it's Kyle Funakoshi, a ninth-degree black belt and chief instructor for the Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Association. Kyle appeared on the cover of our January 2010 issue, and more recently, he was in the February/March 2019 issue. This time, he discusses the supreme strategy of faking while fighting.— Editor
Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter