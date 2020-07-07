Jackson Rudolph Podcast with Isaac Costley

Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 27
Join Jackson Rudolph as he discusses martial arts school ownership, overcoming issues with martial arts and the current pandemic, and some of the racial biases that exist in the martial arts industry.

Isaac Costley, a master martial artist and former member of the United States military and police force, joins host Jackson Rudolph to discuss the racial inequality issues that America is facing. In addition to his personal anecdotes and detailed breakdown of the situation, Master Costley will also give his thoughts about what the martial arts community can do to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion, and equality

