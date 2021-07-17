Jackie Chan Wants to Join Communist Party of China

Jackie Chan
The Chinese state-run media outlet "The Global Times" is reporting that martial arts film star Jackie Chan announced he would like to join China's ruling communist party at a forum in Beijing last week. Speaking at a conference of Chinese film industry insiders, Chan, who since 2013 has served as a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body to the government, said he could see "the greatness" of the Communist Party of China.

One of the best known actors in the world, Chan has drawn criticism in recent years for his unflagging support of the Chinese government, most recently when he came out against pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong.

