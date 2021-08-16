Irish Olympic Taekwondo Player Assaulted

Jack Woolley
Jack Woolley, who earlier this month became the first person to represent Ireland in Olympic taekwondo, was the victim of an apparently unprovoked assault on the streets of Dublin early Saturday morning. Woolley and a friend were on a boardwalk when a group of 8-12 men and women reportedly began attacking people at random. One of the group struck Woolley in the face before running off.

Woolley, whose emotional post fight interview after being upset in the Olympic quarterfinals went viral, posted photos of himself covered in blood to his social media account following the attack. He was taken to a local hospital where he'll require plastic surgery. Dublin police are investigating the incident.

In a White Belt Minute

White belt in martial arts class
Duncan Graham

A lot can happen in a White Belt Minute… some good, some bad, but all 100% worth every moment of struggle.

Things can go from bad to worse. You escape the choke just to be viciously arm-barred. Don't even get me started on that camouflaged kimura grip. You think you are passing guard, but you don't close your elbows tight enough, and then suddenly your shoulder is going the other direction, and your body is not in your control any longer.

You think you are finally getting somewhere, then quickly lose it all, in a White Belt Minute.

Dallas Liu, Sport Karate Champ, Cast in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Dallas Liu
Originally reported by SportMartialArts.com via Looper.com and Netflix, former NASKA and ISKA world champion Dallas Liu will appear as Zuko in a live-action rendition of the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The young star has numerous other acting credits including work on Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is scheduled for release on September 3rd. As Zuko, Liu will be a master of the art of "firebending", born as a prince in the "Fire Nation Royal Family".

As a sport karate competitor, Liu was a dominant force in the youth division for several seasons. He won titles consistently with his extreme routines, both empty-handed and while wielding a bo, as well as his traditional sword kata. The prodigy collected a number of NASKA overall grand championships, including major wins at the U.S. Open and Diamond Nationals. He started competing on the national circuit as a student from Chozen Martial Arts in California, and would go on to represent Team All Stars.

The Sabaki Revolution

Sabaki Karate

As Seen Through the Evolution of Enshin Karate's Rules, Concepts and Techniques

In Japanese, sabaki means "to work with energy efficiently." It's a state of being that expresses strength coupled with ease and grace. My father Joko Ninomiya, the founder and grandmaster of enshin karate, created the Sabaki Challenge, a tournament designed to highlight this intelligent system of working with an opponent's force, which often involves taking advantage of circles and leverage. Sabaki is not a martial art per se; rather, it's a traditional idea that's open to evolution and reinterpretation — and that just might precipitate a revolution in the fighting arts.

