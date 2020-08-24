Virtual Fight Tour II to be Headlined by Murphy vs Felton

Benny Chan Muk-Sing, the director of numerous action and martial arts movies including Shaolin and Call of Heroes, passed away in Hong Kong Sunday from nasopharyngeal cancer at the age of 58.

Chan had been working on the film Raging Fire, starring Donnie Yen, at the time of his death. He was best known for collaborating with kung fu film star Jackie Chan (no relation) on several projects including New Police Story, for which he garnered a best director nomination from the Hong Kong Film Awards.