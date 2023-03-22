ONE Championship Contender Killed in Motorcycle Crash
March 22 | 2023
Former ONE Championship title challenger Iuri Lapicus died, Monday, due to injuries suffered from a motorcycle accident in Milan, Italy. Lapicus crashed his motorcycle into a car on Friday and was air lifted to a hospital where he lapsed into a coma. He died without ever regaining consciousness. The female driver of the car received medical assistance but her injuries are not reported as severe.
Lapicus, originally from Moldova, made his mixed martial arts debut in 2014. He was undefeated in his first 14 fights finishing all 14 opponents by knockout or submission before challenging Christian Lee for the ONE 170 lb. championship. He would lose to Lee on a first-round stoppage in 2020. His next fight, against former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez, was originally ruled a win by disqualification for him but was subsequently overturned and ruled a no-contest. His final fight came last August, a first-round knockout loss to Zebaztian Kadestam. Lapicus was 27-years-old at the time of his death.
