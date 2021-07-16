Flashback to Itsuki Hirata

Undefeated grappling sensation Itsuki "Strong Heart Fighter" Hirata could be one of the favorites to take home the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix later in 2021. The Japanese star has a perfect 100% finishing rate and has captivated a global audience during her ascent up the ONE Championship ranks.

Hirata made her ONE debut in June 2019 against Angelie Sabanal and nabbed a quick first-round victory with a keylock.

Since that impressive debut, "Strong Heart Fighter" has racked up three more victories on her path toward the top of the atomweight food chain. By winning the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix, Hirata will be attempting to break through into the official ONE athlete rankings and get a title shot against "Unstoppable" Angela Lee.

In her last outing in ONE, Hirata also got to show off her ground and pound skills against Nyrene Crowley. At ONE: Warrior's Code in February 2020, Hirata outworked her counterpart and got the third-round finish to prevent herself from going to the scorecards for the first time in her career.

When the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix kicks off, Hirata will be slated to face a strong debuting American. Alyse Anderson will bring her talents into the Circle in an attempt to make a quick name for herself on the global stage.

Take a closer look at what makes Hirata one of the most intriguing athletes to watch in the stacked atomweight division, and see why she may be one of the top picks to earn the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix title.

Courtesy of ONE, review Hirata's sensational second-round submission over Rika "Tiny Doll" Ishige at ONE: Century in 2019.

Itsuki Hirata vs. Rika Ishige DROPPED JAWS 😳🔥

Fan favorites COLLIDED when undefeated Japanese sensation Itsuki Hirata took on Thai-Japanese superstar Rika Ishige at ONE: CENTURY PART I in 2019!#ONEChampi...
