Islam Makhachev Predicts Tough Challenges For ONE Double Champ Christian Lee
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev made the trip to help corner Saygid Izagakhmaev for his ONE 163 battle against Shinya Aoki. The protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov made quick work of the Japanese legend with a first-round TKO that will elevate him into serious title contention. And that’s exactly the motivation, according to Makhachev.
“First, Saygid was very well prepared for this fight. Second, the ONE belt motivates him. It’s his goal, and I do not think anyone can stop him,” said the UFC lightweight.
And he believes the victory will earn him a date for the title, which is currently owned by Christian Lee. And Lee also competed on the weekend, winning the ONE Welterweight World Championship with a thrilling comeback over Kiamrian Abbasov. Now he helms two divisions with incredible competition waiting to challenge.
And Lee caught the attention of the UFC kingpin. While the two exchanged some callouts to find out who is the better man, Makhachev believes his next two possible challengers will be his toughest to date.
“It is not a coincidence that he [Lee] is champion in two weight divisions, but I think the next two fights in his career will be the hardest for him – Saygid Izagakhmaev and Murad Ramazanov. So, as talented as he is, he might lose his belts very soon, whether he wants it or not,” said Makhachev.
Predicting Ramazanov to be the next man at welterweight is a bold claim as the undefeated Russian will welcome Roberto Soldic to the ONE Circle at ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin on Friday, December 2. The high-stakes welterweight matchup will be one of the centerpieces of the event and should capture the attention of the mixed martial arts world.
No matter who wins will be the top contender for Lee’s welterweight gold. Although impressed by Lee and ONE, Makhachev sees tough challenges for the United MMA star even if it cannot be himself who stands across the mat from him.
Murad Ramazanov takes on Roberto Soldic as part of the ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin main card on Friday, December 2. The event airs live and free from Manila on to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
AND NEW! 👑 Christian Lee TKOs Kiamrian Abbasov To Claim Two-Division GoldLightweight king Christian Lee claimed ONE welterweight gold with a stunning TKO victory over Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 4!#ONE...
- Christian Lee Believes Saygid Izagakhmaev Brings 'Special Skill Set' To ONE's Lightweight Division ›
- Christian Lee Believes Soldic vs. Ramazanov Will Be A Welterweight Title Eliminator ›
- Christian Lee vs. Kiamrian Abbasov Announced As ONE on Prime Video 4 Main Event ›