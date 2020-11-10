2021 Irish Open Canceled due to Government COVID-19 Restrictions
The Irish Open, one of the world's largest open martial arts tournaments, has canceled their 2021 event.
The Irish Open was one of the last martial arts tournaments to take place in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement or cancellation of numerous events around the world. The event, renowned for its prestigious open weight point fighting title, typically takes place in March at the Citywest Hotel just outside of Dublin. The Irish government recently extended their COVID-19 regulations that directly impact the Citywest Hotel until June 2021, making the event impossible at its usual time. The size of the event would have made it very difficult to execute, even if these restrictions had not been mandated by the government. The organizing staff of the event announced that the Citywest Hotel is offering full refunds for anyone who already booked their hotel stay, as well as offering the same rates for 2022 bookings. The Irish Open promoters are confident that the event will return in 2022 "stronger, bigger, and better".