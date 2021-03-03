Sports Court Overrules Ban on Iranian Judoka
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has annulled International Judo Federation sanctions against the country of Iran over that nation preventing its athletes from competing against athletes from Israel. The IJF indefinitely suspended Iran from all international events following the defection of Iranian 2018 world champion Saeid Mollaei who claimed he had been pressured by officials from his country to lose a semifinal match at the 2019 world championships rather than meet an Israeli in the finals.
Though the court ruled Iran had committed severe violations of IJF rules and that sanctions should be imposed on them, they said an unlimited suspension was not within the sporting body's regulations. They referred the case back to the IJF Disciplinary Commission for further consideration.