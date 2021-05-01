International Judo Federation Suspends Iran 4 Years

The International Judo Federation imposed a four-year ban on the nation of Iran Thursday for preventing its athletes from facing Israeli judoka in competitions. The case had been referred back to the IJF's disciplinary commission in March after the Court of Appeal for Sport overturned an indefinite ban on Iran as not being within the federation's regulations.

The case stemmed from accusations brought by former world champion Saeid Mollaei who, while representing Iran at the 2019 world championships, said he was ordered to lose a match to avoid facing Israeli Sagi Muki. Mollaei has since defected from Iran and now represents Mongolia.

In decreeing the 4-year suspension of Iran, which is backdated to September 18, 2019, the IJF cited the court's finding that Iran engaged in "an institutionalized scheme" to avoid competing against Israeli athletes.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

ONE on TNT IV: Results and Highlights

ONE Championship concluded the epic ONE on TNT event series on Wednesday, April 28, with a six-bout showcase of its global talent roster.

Headlining ONE on TNT IV was a highly anticipated rematch for the ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship with a stacked card featuring some of the sport's most dynamic athletes leading up to the primetime bout.

Miss any of the action? Want to relive the night from "The Lion City?" Here is your recap of ONE on TNT IV from ONE's latest offering.

Is your Martial Arts Training, Energy, and Health Suffering? Get a Magnesium Boost!

Martial artists use significant amounts of strength, speed, power, and sweat, that requires a lot of energy.

When done 3 to 5 times a week, it really adds up. If you are a competitor then you are basically training 6 to 7 days a week. Therefore, it is essential to recover and replenish what your body spends physically. What was lost and spent is critical to recover to continue maximizing your training and performance. Magnesium is one of those essential minerals you need to consume every day or else your training, performance, and health will suffer.

Magnesium (Mg) is involved in over 300-400 reactions for the body. Magnesium's function is to relax and reduce and prevent inflammation. Mg is crucial energy needed for the heart, muscles, and nerves to relax and function properly.

