Iowa Captures 24th NCAA Wrestling Title

Perennial NCAA wrestling powerhouse the University of Iowa earned their first team title in more than a decade at Saturday's national championships in St. Louis, Mo. Iowa was lead by Spencer Lee, the winner of the 2020 Dan Hodge Trophy emblematic of the best collegiate wrestler in the nation.

Lee took his third national championship capturing the 125 pound finals over Arizona State's Brandon Courtney 7-0 despite what he said were ACL injuries in both knees. Penn State finished second in the team standings despite winning four individual titles. Other highlights of the day included A.J. Ferrari becoming only the third ever true freshman from Oklahoma State, and one of only a handful of true freshman in history, to win an NCAA title when he claimed the 197 pound division.

ONE Championship: All-Women's Card at Empower on May 28th

In the middle of Women's History Month, ONE Championship has announced that an upcoming event on Friday, May 28, will feature an all-women's match card entitled ONE: Empower.

The event will be broadcast live around the world and be headlined by a ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship battle.

"The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China will defend the gold against #2-ranked strawweight contender Michelle Nicolini in the event's main event.

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

