Iowa Captures 24th NCAA Wrestling Title
Perennial NCAA wrestling powerhouse the University of Iowa earned their first team title in more than a decade at Saturday's national championships in St. Louis, Mo. Iowa was lead by Spencer Lee, the winner of the 2020 Dan Hodge Trophy emblematic of the best collegiate wrestler in the nation.
Lee took his third national championship capturing the 125 pound finals over Arizona State's Brandon Courtney 7-0 despite what he said were ACL injuries in both knees. Penn State finished second in the team standings despite winning four individual titles. Other highlights of the day included A.J. Ferrari becoming only the third ever true freshman from Oklahoma State, and one of only a handful of true freshman in history, to win an NCAA title when he claimed the 197 pound division.