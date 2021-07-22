IOC Recognizes Sambo, Kickboxing and Muay Thai Federations

On Tuesday the International Olympic Committee granted full recognition to six sports governing bodies, including those for sambo, kickboxing and muay Thai. Announced at the 138th IOC Session held in Tokyo ahead of the upcoming Olympic games, the International Sambo Federation and the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations, which held provisional recognition since 2018, were granted full recognition as their sports' sole amateur governing bodies in the eyes of the Olympics.

The International Federation of Muaythai Associations, which had held provisional status since 2016, was also finally given full recognition. Though a step towards participation, recognition of a sport's governing body does not guarantee inclusion in upcoming Olympic competitions, however. The martial art of karate is set to debut for the first time as a demonstration sport at the Tokyo games in two weeks.

