Invicta FC Moving from UFC Fight Pass to AXS TV

mixed martial arts
Invicta FC
Invicta Fighting Championships, the world's best known, all-female mixed martial arts promotion, announced they have been acquired by Anthem Sports and Entertainment. This means they'll be parting ways with UFC Fight Pass, who has streamed their events online since 2014, and moving to Anthem-owned AXS TV and The Fight Network.

Invicta 44, scheduled for May 21, will be their first ever show broadcast on national television with atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella set to defend her title against Jessica Delboni. Invicta has been a launching pad for many of the sports' most prominent female fighters, including UFC champion Amanda Nunes and Bellator titlist Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino.

Preparing for the Stress of Combat

self defense
Combat Stress
How will you perform at the moment of truth?

What's going to happen to you physically and emotionally in a real fight where you could be injured or killed? Will you defend yourself immediately, hesitate during the first few critical seconds of the fight, or will you be so paralyzed with fear that you won't be able to move at all? The answer is - you won't know until you can say, "Been there, done that." However, there is a way to train for that fearful day.

ONE Championship on TNT II: Results and Highlights

mixed martial arts
Christian Lee

On Wednesday, April 14, ONE Championship continued their outstanding April with ONE on TNT II from "The Lion City".

In the main event, Christian "The Warrior" Lee showed the primetime American audience what they have been missing with a scintillating first-round TKO over the hard-hitting Timofey Nastyukhin. The title defense supplants Lee as one of the pound-for-pound best martial artists in today's game.

The event was rounded out with four additional contests.

Check out the recap for ONE on TNT II to see what you may have missed from ONE's latest edition.

ONE on TNT I - Moraes Takes Down Mighty Mouse

mixed martial arts
Adriano Moraes
ONE Championship kick-started their exciting month on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The long-awaited meeting between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson took center stage and had a shocking conclusion.

Five other bouts helped fill out ONE's primetime debut in the United States.

Need a recap of what went down at ONE on TNT I? Here is what you missed from the latest edition of ONE Championship action.

