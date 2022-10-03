DeCoursey Upsets Delboni for Invicta Atomweight Crown
October 03 | 2022
New York's Jillian DeCoursey pulled off the upset Wednesday submitting Brazilian Jessica Correa Delboni in the first round to capture the atomweight championship of the all women's Invicta FC mixed martial arts promotion in Hinton, Okla. Making the first defense of the title she captured in January from Alesha Zappitella, Delboni struck well early on mixing low kicks with a few sharp punching combinations.
But toward the end of the round she punched her way in close and forced a clinch pushing DeCoursey up against the cage. After the pair traded knees, Delboni dropped down to the legs for a takedown but DeCoursey, who came into the fight with just a 5-3 record, immediately rolled through assuming the top position with a full mount. Delboni made the mistake of turning over to all fours allowing DeCoursey to get her hooks in. After throwing a couple of punches, DeCoursey slipped her arm under Delboni's neck, fell to her back with the choke locked on and got the submission with less than 15 seconds remaining in the round to claim the title.
From Your Site Articles
- UFC Champ Disses Self Defense Guru Dale Brown "Guys Like That ... ›
- Raymond Daniels Announces MMA Free Agency - Black Belt ... ›
- Training to be in MMA (as a Fan): Five Tips - Black Belt Magazine ›
Related Articles Around the Web