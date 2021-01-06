International Judo Federation Announces 2021 Schedule

The International Judo Federation announced its world tour for 2021 with its world championship tournament to take place June 6-13 in Budapest, Hungary. Due to last year's Tokyo Olympics being postponed to 2021 because of pandemic concerns this marks the first time the men's world championships, and only the third time the women's world championships, will be held in the same year as the Olympics.

The world championships will serve as the final qualification event for entry into the summer Olympics judo competition, scheduled to be held the following month from July 24-31 in Tokyo, Japan. The world tour is slated to kick off January 11 with the Doha World Masters event and will include stops in Israel, Uzbekistan, Georgia, and France in the coming months with additional events for later in the year still possible.

What Happened to Disney's Mulan? (2019)

Imagine if non-English speaking, Chinese screenwriters, who never lived in America or studied American History, wrote their perception of how American hero Davy Crockett should act while fighting Aztecs in Arizona at the Battle of the Alamo, and the film was directed by a Korean and shot in Chinese. Then the source material was linked to a cartoon where Crockett's spiritual guide was a wise-ass eagle and an effeminate General Sam Houston rather than John Wayne's The Alamo (1960) or The Alamo (2004). The film's saving grace might be the famous American cast who knew Crockett's story and the fights were choreographed by someone familiar with the skills and weaponry of that time. Now imagine the film opens when both countries' leaders are at odds. In a highfalutin way, this is what happened to Niki Caro's directed Mulan.

Most SHOCKING ONE Championship Moments of 2020

2020 was not without its share of shocking moments in ONE Championship competition.

Perhaps topping the list was the first-round submission of Aung La N Sang by Reinier De Ridder.

"The Dutch Knight" was quick to take the Myanmar superstar to the mat, and once the contest was on the floor, he dominated the defending ONE Middleweight World Champion in jaw-dropping fashion.

De Ridder sunk in the rear-naked choke, with a body triangle controlling the position, and squeezed until he became the new king. Aung La N Sang's two-division dominance ended swiftly in an unexpected fashion and set the stage for a compelling 2021 redemption tour for "The Burmese Python."

The ONE Middleweight World Championship wasn't the only title to change hands in epic fashion.

HIIT is The Optimal Training Method for Sport Karate Athletes

Sammy Smith, CISSN is a world champion sport karate competitor for Team Paul Mitchell who is also a certified nutritionist. Her expertise has helped her, and now her students, win numerous prestigious titles.

Over the years of refining my skills as a martial artist, a big component that separates the good from great includes training the body in areas of strength, power, and endurance. After learning and practicing different exercise training methods, I believe the most rewarding form of exercise for sport karate athletes is HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training).

HIIT, on the surface level, can burn a significant amount of calories in little time while boosting your metabolic rate. This in turn can help you lose fat because your body is still burning through it after the workout is over. The workouts themselves involve intense periods of exercise that are followed by active recovery periods (still exercise, but at a lower intensity). This form of exercise is meant to push the aerobic system to the point where the body can no longer continue- almost to exhaustion. By not completely stopping exercise after the intense bout is done, the body conforms and overtime develops a better endurance.

Product Review: Aqua Training Bag

"Be like water, my friend."

Admit it, reading that one phrase conjured up images of Bruce Lee moving with lethal power and accuracy. Water has long been a close friend of martial artists, itself having many characteristics that an experienced fighter desires: fluidity, adaptability, persistence, and the ability to crash hard or flow softly.

What Aqua Training Bag has done is take the liquid we typically associate with a martial arts master and use it to fill a thick vinyl teardrop-shaped bag, making a unique punching bag that absorbs impact better than most and gives uniform feedback wherever your strikes land.

Sound interesting yet?

