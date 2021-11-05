LIST YOUR SCHOOL
UNESCO’s International Centre of Martial Arts

cdn.magzter.com

The Korean art of tae kyon, shown in Black Belt file photos.

It's a martial arts gem that's not yet well-known. It's an international organization that's trying to bridge the gap between styles, techniques and countries. In addition to striving to do all this, it's a group that's emphasizing the positive values the martial arts teach.

The institution is the International Centre of Martial Arts. Based in Chungju, South Korea, it's organized under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. One of the most prestigious bodies in the world, UNESCO aims to promote peace and security through international cooperation, and supporting the martial arts is now part of that mission.

The International Centre of Martial Arts is a joint effort "under UNESCO and also the Korean government," said Changhee Han, program specialist for the ICM International Cooperation Team.

Although it organizes and hosts seminars, training camps, regional congresses and other activities that pertain to the world's martial arts, the team is endeavoring to spread more than just fighting techniques.

"We are here for helping youth, women [and] disabled people using martial arts, its philosophy [and] its values," Han said. "Values matter for our center. That's the reason of our existence."

Those values, according to the feasibility study report that preceded the establishment of the ICM, include "promotion of peace, establishment of nonviolence, respect toward oneself and others, self-control, fair competition, resilience and respect for cultural diversity."

"We work in the field of education, culture, natural science and communication, and also social and human sciences," Han noted. "I think we have unique expertise in using martial arts as an effective tool to teach youth and women, like self-discipline or fair play or resiliency or admiring for the cultural diversity."

The ICM approach is composed of four parts. "The first one is promoting research and knowledge sharing in the field of martial arts," Han said. "The second is contributing to the relationship between the North and South cooperation, also known as developing countries and developed countries."

The third part is building a world martial arts database, and the fourth is expanding the involvement of youth and women in the arts.

Not surprisingly, COVID-19 has put a damper on many of the events and activities the ICM had planned to achieve its goals, with many having been canceled or postponed. However, some events are still taking place. To better understand the scope of the schedule that had been in place — and so you can know what to expect once normal life returns — it's useful to look back at what occurred in 2019.On August 15-21, 2019, the third International Youth Martial Arts Camp took place in Chungju. The ICM invited martial artists between the ages of 15 and 18 from Brazil, Kazakhstan, Korea, Mongolia and Turkey. They trained in tae kyon, ssireum, capoeira, kuresi (a form of traditional wrestling from Kazakhstan), bykh (Mongolian grappling) and even oil wrestling (a style of wrestling that's also Turkey's national sport).

Another major undertaking of the ICM has been promoting the martial arts in Africa through the organization of African Regional Martial Arts Congresses. These events bring together academics, practitioners, students and stakeholders in the martial arts and the sports community in Africa. So far, two have taken place. The first was in Kenya in 2018; it focused on East Africa. The second was in Ghana in 2019; it concentrated on West Africa. Among other topics, both emphasized the promotion of indigenous African martial arts.

A third African Regional Congress was scheduled for Zimbabwe in 2020. It was to have focused on Southern Africa. Unfortunately, all in-person activities were called off because of the pandemic. It's now planned as a virtual event that will happen on November 17-18, 2020. The modified theme, said Han, who served as program specialist for the second African Regional Martial Arts Congress, "will be African youth development and women engagement through martial arts education."

Even though the ICM is forging ahead with its virtual offerings, it's also slowly and safely resuming its in-person functions. On July 20-31, 2020, it organized the fourth Martial Arts Open School Project at the Hyundai Foreign School in Ulsan, South Korea. It included intensive training in taekwondo for youth from multicultural backgrounds, especially those who had never experienced the martial arts. Safety measures meant that masks were mandatory, temperature checks were conducted, hand sanitizer was made available and social distancing was practiced.

Navigating the coronavirus pandemic and the vagaries of world politics that typically affect UNESCO are just two of the challenges that the ICM faces, and it appears to be winning. The martial arts have existed for thousands of years, and it's safe to say that they will continue to meet the needs of people around the world thanks in part to the International Centre of Martial Arts.
For more information, visit unescoicm.org/eng.

World Championships Shake Up Black Belt Magazine Rankings

Photo Courtesy: WAKO Kickboxing

The last two weeks have seen two major world championships take place as the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) hosted their event in Italy and the World Karate Commission (WKC) settled their titles in Orlando, Florida. These tournaments allowed sport karate fans, and the Black Belt Magazine rankings committee, to see some of the best competitive martial artists from outside of North America put their skills on display. Keep reading to find out which freshly-crowned world champions have catapulted themselves into the ranks of the elite.

Elijah Everill Bailey Murphy

Photo Courtesy: Beyond the Battle Productions

The biggest leap in the rankings was made by Elijah Everill. The defending Irish Open open weight champion was previously unranked due to pandemic-related inactivity, but his performance at the WAKO world championships vaulted him to the number one position in the men's lightweight point sparring division. The pride of Great Britain defeated America's seemingly unstoppable Bailey Murphy via a convincing 10-point spread. Everill has now spread EVERY opponent he has faced in the last TWO world championships, an unprecedented feat.

Murphy's dominance of North American events, including several huge wins at the Diamond Nationals, helped him maintain the #2 spot behind Everill. Enrique "El Rey" Letona of Guatemala, fighting for Team USA, won a gold medal of his own at the WAKO world championships that secured him the #3 spot in the world. Per the committee, Murphy remains ahead of Letona due to head-to-head match ups and his domination of the North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) circuit.

Arturo Armendariz

Photo Courtesy: WAKO Guatemala

Letona was not the only Guatemalan-born competitor to leave with a world championship. In the weapons category, former National Black Belt League (NBL) standout Arturo Armendariz impressed the judges with his creative bo routine. A combination of difficult releases and fast manipulations earned him a perfect score from the judges that outdid Rashad "The Black Mamba" Eugene. Eugene won the overall grand championship for both traditional and creative/musical/extreme (CMX) weapons at the AmeriKick Internationals, and was ranked as the #3 men's weapons competitor in the world. Armendariz made his appearance on the Black Belt Magazine Rankings in that third place position as Eugene slid one spot into fourth. The top of that division remains in the hands of Diamond Nationals champion Alex Mancillas of Team Paul Mitchell at number one, and Battle of Atlanta champion Connor Chasteen of Team Infinity just behind him.

Olivia Rando

Photo Courtesy: WAKO USA

The women's forms and weapons rankings also experienced some movement after WAKO worlds. Olivia Rando of Top Ten Team USA made a strong return to sport karate competition and secured a win in the forms division that elevated her to #3 in the CMX forms rankings behind Team Paul Mitchell's dynamic duo of Haley Glass and Sammy Smith. The Paul Mitchell ladies also top the CMX weapons division, which gained a new contender as Mexico's Valeria Bolaños of Team NMAC won a world championship in the creative weapons division that landed her in the #4 spot in the rankings.

The women's division only gets more exciting as we shift our focus to point fighting, where a trio of performances caught the attention of the rankings committee. Evelyn Neyens lived up to her stellar reputation and defeated defending Irish Open open weight champion Dorina Szabó of Hungary to claim the -60 kilograms world title. Jodie Browne of Ireland took the gold in the -70 kilogram division, placing ahead of the previously-ranked Brianna Nurse who took home a bronze. In the -50 kilogram division, Marietta Galanomati of Greece won her staggering fourth consecutive WAKO world championship. These three championship performances equally impressed the committee, and all three athletes find themselves tied for the third spot in the Black Belt Magazine Rankings.

The first two spots are still held by Morgan Plowden and Ki'Tana Everett following their incredible clashes at the Diamond Nationals where Everett took the open weight crown and Plowden achieved revenge in the finals for the coveted ring. Plowden solidified her top ranking by winning a WKC world championship as well. The top five is completed by Jimena Janeiro of Team Revolution and Mouse Millner of Team Legend, who are the defending AmeriKick Internationals and Battle of Atlanta champions respectively.

El Java Abdul Qadir

Photo Courtesy: WAKO Kickboxing

That was not the end of the exciting action in the point fighting divisions. El-Java Abdul-Qadir of Top Ten Team USA recorded an impressive win in the -94 kilogram veteran division and is threatening for the top spot in Black Belt's senior (30+ years of age) point fighting division. For now, that division is owned by Team Legend's Yoskar Gamez who has been more active recently and just won a WKC world championship too. There is sure to be a mega-fight on the horizon between these two world class veterans of the sport.

Abdul-Qadir's teammate Troy Binns grabbed a solid win of his own in the -94 kilogram division for the younger adults. The win was enough for the committee to grant Binns his debut on the rankings in the #4 spot for the men's heavyweight point fighting category. The top of that division remains very strong with Diamond Nationals champion Avery Plowden on top, joined by the likes of Darren "Dee Stacks" Payne and Kameren Dawson.

The team fighting division was also shaken up at the WAKO World Championships. The United States fielded a team that featured Binns, as well as Team Straight Up's Bailey Murphy and Top Ten Team USA's Enrique Letona. The Americans were able to fend off the Everill-led United Kingdom team and met the Italians in the final. Team Italy scored in all of the right moments and pulled off a huge victory to become world champions. Team Straight Up remains in the #1 spot as the champions of the Diamond Nationals and Battle of Atlanta, and Top Ten Team USA holds on at #2 as the champions of the U.S. Open and AmeriKick Internationals. Team Italy currently sits at #3, but continued dominance of WAKO on their part could improve that ranking in the coming months.

The WKC World Championships introduced some new athletes to the junior point fighting divisions. Canadians Liam North and Maeve McColgan won the boys' and girls' titles in the 15-17 age group and are now included as featured athletes. The WKC results also culminated in a new name being added to the men's traditional forms rankings, where world champion Cameron Klos secured a tie for the #5 spot with Connor Chasteen of Team Infinity, who placed ahead of Klos at a few recent NASKA events.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to provide a subjective rankings system that takes all of these major sport karate leagues into account. The rankings committee hopes that this system will promote unity between the various leagues and athletes within the sport. As more European events resume coming out of the pandemic, the rankings are likely to adopt an increasingly international line-up as those athletes continue to excel. In the meantime, click here to view the complete Black Belt Magazine World Sport Karate Rankings.

Remembering Sean Connery

ichef.bbci.co.uk BBC
This week marked the first anniversary of film icon Sean Connery's death. Best known as the original big screen 007, Connery had a significant influence on martial arts through his James Bond movies.
Adrenaline Worldwide Launches Action Design Program

entertainment
Adrenaline Worldwide Launches Action Design Program

Adrenaline Worldwide launches a licensable curriculum featuring Hollywood stunt performers.

[Las Vegas, Nevada]: Adrenaline Worldwide today announced Adrenaline Action Design, a new program curriculum empowering instructors of all styles to teach the universal art of "Film Fu" or martial arts for the movies. Adrenaline Action Design is the latest upgrade program perfect for adding a creative, out of the box class to your curriculum and offers an unprecedented way for students to practice martial arts techniques as their favorite superheroes and action stars. This program specializes in the creation of engaging social media content to build leads and boost retention.

"When I was a child, I dreamed about being a superhero. I've spent the last decade living my dream! This program was created to help students achieve theirs," says Chris Brewster, Director of Adrenaline Action Design, Lead Stunt Double in Captain America: Winter Soldier and Daredevil.

With the goal of making this easy for any instructor to learn and teach, the curriculum includes:

  • Instructional videos from the world's best stunt performers
  • 48 lesson plans annually
  • Custom marketing assets
  • Access to AWTV
    • A CRM platform for student management
    • Thousands of bonus martial arts tutorials on top of the stunt curriculum content

Adrenaline Action Design is now available to qualifying studios. For more information on adding this program to your studio, visit https://adrenalineworldwide.com/action-design or email contact@adrenalineworldwide.com.

About Adrenaline Worldwide: Adrenaline Worldwide is the biggest performance martial arts platform in the world. With signed athletes internationally, Adrenaline produces live events and weekly, streamable extreme martial arts, tricking, and stunts content on their portal, AWTV. Content includes competitions, tutorials, and training videos from the best athletes in the sport allowing students of the game to watch, learn and enjoy content while taking their skills to the next level.

Official Poster: Chris Brewster x Adrenaline

Chris Brewster Adrenaline

Photo Courtesy: Adrenaline Worldwide

Title image courtesy of Marvel Entertainment.

