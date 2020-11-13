ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix III Results
On Friday, November 13, ONE: Inside The Matrix III continued the strong showing from global athletes on the ONE Championship stage.
In the main event, bantamweights John "Hands Of Stone" Lineker and Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon went toe-to-toe to make their case for being the top contender to Bibiano Fernandes and the ONE Bantamweight World Championship.
Four more bouts lined the event and provided a card full of competitive mixed martial arts action.
Main Event: Kevin Belingon vs. John Lineker
John Lineker 🇧🇷 KNOCKS OUT Kevin Belingon in Round 2!
Lineker Winner by TKO
Round 2 - 1:16
If Lineker wanted to stake his claim at being the top contender in the bantamweight division, he did just that in Singapore with a second round TKO showing against Belingon. The Filipino had moments of his own and stood in the pocket with Lineker, but eventually the power was simply too much to overcome. Lineker's body work and forward pressure put him in a position to close the show and net his biggest victory on the global stage.
Murad Ramazanov vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka
Swole tactics 🥋
Ramazanov Winner by Unanimous Decision
Russian Murad Ramazanov dominated the grappling exchanges in his unanimous decision victory over Hiroyuki Tetsuka. Ramazanov kept his professional record clean and moved to 10-0 as he moved himself into a contendership position in the welterweight division.
Geje Eustaquio vs. Song Min Jong
Eustaquio Winner by Unanimous Decision
Yuri Simoes vs. Fan Rong
Fan Rong Winner by Unanimous Decision
Also in action, former ONE Strawweight World Champion Geje Eustaquio moved past Song Ming Jong, and China's Fan Rong spoiled the debut of Yuri Simoes with an impressive unanimous decision victory in a close battle.
Lito Adiwang vs. Hiroba Minowa
Pain receptors not found 🙅♂️
Minowa Winner by Split Decision
ONE: Inside The Matrix III kicked-off with a tightly contested battle between Lito Adiwang and Hiroba Minowa. Adiwang nearly finished the contest in the first round with a tight Kimura attempt, but Minowa survived and began to work from top position. And that would be the story of the bout the rest of the way. Minowa's grappling edged out Adiwang and announced himself as a major player in the strawweight division in his ONE debut.
