ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix II Full Card Released

The ONE Welterweight World Championship will be on the line when ONE Championship returns with ONE: Inside The Matrix II on Friday, November 6.

Kiamrian "Brazen" Abbasov headlines the six-bout event against American James Nakashima.

Nakashima, a perfect 12-0 in his professional career, is coming off a major victory against Yushin Okami. The former NCAA Division-1 wrestler has developed his skills at the MMA Lab in Arizona and tightened up his striking at Team Petrosyan in Italy.

Abbasov has risen to the top of the division on a four-bout win streak ending with the unanimous decision victory over Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE: Dawn Of Valor in October 2019.

It is a can't-miss welterweight showdown between two of the sport's very best.

In the co-main event, lightweight contenders clash as they compete in what may be a title eliminator.

#3-ranked contender Pieter "The Archangel" Buist squares off against #4-ranked Timofey Nastyukhin.

Two more contenders defend their position in the rankings at ONE: Inside The Matrix II. #4-ranked flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu meets South Korea's Kim Kyu Sung, and #2-ranked atomweight Meng Bo takes on Priscilla Hertati "Thathie" Lumban Gaol.

The action gets underway at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on B/R Live on Friday, November 6.

ONE: Inside The Matrix II Full Card
ONE Welterweight World Championship: Kiamrian Abbasov (c) vs. James Nakashima

Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Pieter Buist (lightweight)

Kim Kyu Sung vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (flyweight)

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Ramon Gonzales (flyweight)

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol vs. Meng Bo (atomweight)


