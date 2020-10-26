ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix Preview and Trailer
On Friday, October 30, ONE Championship presents ONE: Inside The Matrix. The event will feature World Championship contests across four divisions with some of the best and most exciting global stars.
The six-bout card from Singapore will air live and free on the B/R Live app starting at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.
Click here to find out how to watch the event if you live outside of the United States.
A Card Full Of Finishers
If there is anything fans should know going into ONE: Inside The Matrix, it is to have their snacks ready because every contest will feature athletes who can finish bouts in the blink of an eye.
Two title challengers, Thanh Le and Iuri Lapicus enter their respective World Championship clashes with perfect finishing rates. However, both of their opponents, Martin "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen and Christian "The Warrior" Lee respectively, have finishing rates above 90%.
In the main event, both Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang and Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder have finishing rates of 92%.
And strawweights "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan and Tiffany "No Chill" Teo have also finished more than half of their wins before going to the scorecards. In an evening of title tilts, every match for gold is filled with the possibility of a show-stealing ending.
Global Stardom
The athletes of ONE: Inside The Matrix showcase the diversity of talent from across the world.
Aung La N Sang is a superstar in Myanmar, and De Ridder is hopeful to bring a World Championship back to The Netherlands. In the co-main event, the Italian-based Moldovan, Lapicus, battles the Hawaii-based Singaporean Lee.
Vietnam is represented by Nguyen (Australian) and Le (American) in their featherweight title tilt. And Chinese star Xiong meets Singapore's Teo.
And those are just the title bouts. In the two non-title matches, Australian Antonio Caruso meets Filipino Eduard Folayang, and Cambodia's Nou Srey Pov tries to upset the rising Indian star Ritu Phogat.
ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX Official Trailer www.youtube.com
ONE: Inside the Matrix is a truly global event.
B/R Live, 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST
Aung La N Sang(c) vs. Reinier De Ridder for the ONE Middleweight World Championship
Christian Lee(c) vs. Iuri Lapicus for the ONE Lightweight World Championship
Martin Nguyen(c) vs. Thanh Le for the ONE Featherweight World Championship
Xiong Jing Nan(c) vs. Tiffany Teo for the ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship
Antonio Caruso vs. Eduard Folayang
Ritu Phogat vs. Nou Srey Pov
- ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix Preview - Black Belt Magazine ›
- ONE Championship: Teo v Xiong set for Inside The Matrix - Black ... ›