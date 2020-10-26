ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix Preview and Trailer

mixed martial arts
On Friday, October 30, ONE Championship presents ONE: Inside The Matrix. The event will feature World Championship contests across four divisions with some of the best and most exciting global stars.

The six-bout card from Singapore will air live and free on the B/R Live app starting at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

Click here to find out how to watch the event if you live outside of the United States.

A Card Full Of Finishers

If there is anything fans should know going into ONE: Inside The Matrix, it is to have their snacks ready because every contest will feature athletes who can finish bouts in the blink of an eye.

Two title challengers, Thanh Le and Iuri Lapicus enter their respective World Championship clashes with perfect finishing rates. However, both of their opponents, Martin "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen and Christian "The Warrior" Lee respectively, have finishing rates above 90%.

In the main event, both Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang and Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder have finishing rates of 92%.

And strawweights "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan and Tiffany "No Chill" Teo have also finished more than half of their wins before going to the scorecards. In an evening of title tilts, every match for gold is filled with the possibility of a show-stealing ending.

Global Stardom

The athletes of ONE: Inside The Matrix showcase the diversity of talent from across the world.

Aung La N Sang is a superstar in Myanmar, and De Ridder is hopeful to bring a World Championship back to The Netherlands. In the co-main event, the Italian-based Moldovan, Lapicus, battles the Hawaii-based Singaporean Lee.

Vietnam is represented by Nguyen (Australian) and Le (American) in their featherweight title tilt. And Chinese star Xiong meets Singapore's Teo.

And those are just the title bouts. In the two non-title matches, Australian Antonio Caruso meets Filipino Eduard Folayang, and Cambodia's Nou Srey Pov tries to upset the rising Indian star Ritu Phogat.

ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX Official Trailer www.youtube.com

ONE: Inside the Matrix is a truly global event.

B/R Live, 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST

Aung La N Sang(c) vs. Reinier De Ridder for the ONE Middleweight World Championship

Christian Lee(c) vs. Iuri Lapicus for the ONE Lightweight World Championship

Martin Nguyen(c) vs. Thanh Le for the ONE Featherweight World Championship

Xiong Jing Nan(c) vs. Tiffany Teo for the ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship

Antonio Caruso vs. Eduard Folayang

Ritu Phogat vs. Nou Srey Pov

The Top Five Martial Arts Families

traditional arts
Just like royalty has dynastic families that rule over nations, martial arts have dynasties that rule over the world of combat. So here's a list of our top five family dynasties in martial arts...


Nurmagomedov Defends Title Then Announces Retirement

mixed martial arts
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his title at the company's "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi Saturday defeating Justin Gaethje by second round submission, then promptly announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Gaethje employed a stick and move strategy that helped him avoid Nurmagomedov's relentless wrestling game until the end of the first round when the champion took him to the mat and easily passed his guard going for an armbar attempt. Though the bell sounded before Nurmagomedov could cinch in the armbar, he was instantly back to work in the second round taking Gaethje down, mounting him and wrapping his legs around the challenger's neck to fall back into a perfect triangle choke. Gaethje quickly tapped but, when referee Jason Herzog was slow to step in, he appeared to briefly go unconscious.

Reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring after UFC 254 win vs. Justin Gaethje | UFC Post Show www.youtube.com

Nurmagomedov, competing for the first time since his father passed away earlier in the year, immediately announced this would be his final fight. If he does stay away from the cage, he leaves the sport with an unblemished 29-0 record.

Virtual Fight Tour III: Young Stars Shine, Dawson Defeats Turner in Main Event

sport karate

In Virtual Fight Tour's third promotion, several exciting point fighting matches highlighted another successful event.

The first two Virtual Fight Tour events were streamed from New York and Georgia, but this card went down in Texas with a roster full of fighters from the Lone Star State. Despite several injuries, every fight was well-contested and gave sport karate fans the show they signed up for. Keep reading for results and analysis of every bout.

Karate Militia Member Reportedly Dies from Training

news
The media website "Ekyooto Uganda" is reporting that a boy training as part of a karate group being sent out to support the country's ruling party in upcoming elections has died after being crushed by bricks placed atop his body. The group was giving a demonstration at a primary school in the Ugandan capital of Kampala when the unidentified team member was supposedly overwhelmed from the weight of bricks piled on his stomach by the group's leader, Charles Lwanga.

The National Resistance Movement, which has ruled Uganda since 1986, said the karate group is not meant to cause violence or intimidate voters but is there to protect party members from attack and safeguard votes in the general elections that are scheduled for February.

