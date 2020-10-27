50 Injured in Indian Stick Fighting Festival

Around fifty people are reported injured, two critically, as a result of the annual Banni stick fighting festival in India. Despite official efforts to cancel the event due to Covid-19 pandemic concerns, numerous people poured into the city of Kurnool to join in the celebration/melee.

The festival regularly features thousands of people from surrounding villages bearing torches and wielding long staffs as they battle each other for possession of two ceremonial idols from a local temple believed to bring luck to whichever village possesses them.

