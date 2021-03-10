India Announces Massive Women's Self-Defense Program

With Monday being International Women's Day, India used the occasion to announce one of the largest ever efforts to teach women self-defense with the goal of training half a million girls in the next five years according to India Today. To be conducted in the state of Rajasthan, the initial phase aims to train 100,000 students over the next year.
According to Tehsin Zahid, the head of The Sports Physical Education Fitness and Leisure Skill Council which is overseeing the program, the course has been designed for Indian women who he said often wear more restrictive clothing. Zahid said the program will draw from a number of martial arts including krav maga, kali, jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing and grappling.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web