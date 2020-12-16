Indian MMA Promoter Arrested for Violating Pandemic Protocols

news
India Mixed Martial Arts
images.mid-day.com

The website mid-day.com is reporting that the organizer of a mixed martial arts event has been arrested and 40-50 other people are being charged with ignoring Covid-19 safety regulations in connection with an MMA show held in Bhiwandi, India, Saturday. Authorities said the crowd of more than 100 people were not wearing masks or following social distancing protocols.

The organizer of the event, Salman Momin, said he had invited only 25-30 people to attend the event, which was live-streamed on Youtube. But when nearby online viewers saw the fights taking place, they flocked to the scene and forced their way inside to watch in person.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

International Boxing Hall of Fame Announces 2021 Inductees

news
Floyd Mayweather
www.ringtv.com

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its 2021 class for induction on Tuesday with a list headed by undefeated multi-division champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. Joining Mayweather in the men's modern category are Wladimir Klitschko and Andre Ward along with women's modern category entrants Ann Wolfe and Laila Ali, the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Other inductees include Marian Trimiar in the women's trailblazer category, Dr. Margaret Goodman in the non-participant category and posthumous inductees Davey Moore, Jackie Tonawanda, Freddie Brown, Jackie McCoy, George Kimball and Jay Larkin. The group will join the 2020 class, whose induction ceremony was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for next year's induction to be held in June in Canastota, NY.

