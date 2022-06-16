Star of "The Raid" Accused of Assault
June 16 | 2022
Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Indonesian Silat expert and film star Iko Uwais is being investigated by the Bekasi City Metro Police for an alleged assault that took place over the weekend. Uwais, who catapulted to fame displaying his martial arts skills in the cult favorite movie "The Raid," is being accused by a neighbor, identified only as "R," of beating him so he sustained bruises and wounds on his face, arm and back.
There are conflicting reports over whether Uwais went to the victim's house or if the alleged incident took place at Uwais's home. One report also claimed Uwais had a friend with him who joined in attacking the man. Police say only that they have received the report and are investigating.
