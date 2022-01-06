LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Judo Blog: New Judo Competition Rules

judo
Judo Throw
IJF / Grand Prix Tbilisi 2019 / (c) Gabriela Sabau

This was recently released by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Judo is a dynamic sport, constantly exposed to new training and competition situations. As a new Olympic cycle is about to begin with the Olympic qualification for Paris 2024 starting in May 2022, the IJF is adapting the refereeing rules to reflect the developmental needs of our sport.

Due the pandemic situation, the Paris Olympic cycle will be three years long and so, the refereeing rules are going to be adjusted in order to present judo in its best form.

Vladimir Barta, IJF Head Sport Director said, "We have received proposals and recommendations from national federations for rule amendments and changes. The IJF is working hard to modernize our beloved sport with input from partners. These new rules will come into force from the beginning of 2022, in place until 2024.

The principle of the rules is to protect athletes and the sport as a whole, while promoting judo to be more dynamic, more attractive for the public and the media."

2022 - 2024 IJF Judo Rules Information

In this extensive video above Neil Adams, Olympic medalist, world champion and today IJF Refereeing Supervisor, explains, in detail, all the rules that will be applied in the first instance during the Odivelas Grand Prix in Portugal from 28th-30th January and on until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Robert Donaldson

IJF

In speaking to my friend and colleague Bobby Donaldson an A Referee, it’s clear that the IJF is pushing positive judo that is getting people to play offense and less defensive judo. Ippon Judo simply looks better on TV!

To delineate the definition of an ippon (a full point win) in the Olympics and major international tournaments such as the World Championships and the Grand Slams, I often refer to this graphic.

Ippon

A perfect throw, a well-executed strangle or an armlock and even a pin (assuming in a real battlefield it would yield the opportunity to finish off your opponent) definitely fit the key element of all martial arts. That is to wield the power of life and death over the enemy which in a shiai (tournament) is a part played by your competitor.

I’m always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

