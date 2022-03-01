LIST YOUR SCHOOL
International Judo Federation Cancels Russia Event, Suspends Putin

news
Putin Judo
static.euronews.com / Copyright Credit: AP

In this pool photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, attends a training session with the Russian national judo team

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Judo Federation first canceled a major tournament scheduled to take place in Russia and has now suspended it's honorary president, Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In an announcement on their website Friday, the IJF said they regretted to cancel the Grand Slam event scheduled to start on May 20 in the city of Kazan.

While the International Olympic Committee condemned the invasion and urged it's member bodies to cancel events in Russia and its ally Belarus, there seemed to be questions about IJF president Marius L. Vizer's somewhat tepid response in calling the unprovoked attack on Ukraine "the result of inefficient dialogue at international level." But in a very brief announcement on Sunday, Vizer, often mentioned as a friend of Putin's, said the Russian president would be suspended from his roles with the IJF.

ONE Launches Latest Game Featuring Angela Lee

news
Angela Lee
staticg.sportskeeda.com / ONE Championship

Are you as "Unstoppable" as Angela Lee? You can answer that in the latest interactive game released by ONE Championship.

"Angela Lee: Unstoppable" is a game that is designed to challenge users' speed and accuracy. There are two game modes, Fever and Training, to test your skills.

Pedro Carvalho's BJJ Techniques: Passing the Guard to Full Mount

bjj
blackbeltmag.com

Pedro Carvalho has studied with Jacare Cavalcanti, Carlson Gracie, Sylvio Behring and Alvaro Barreto. And now, in this exclusive video, he shows YOU how to pass your opponent's guard and move into the full mount.

Top 10 Karate Fighters of the 20th Century - Picks by Bill Wallace

bill wallace
i.ytimg.com

You probably can guess some of the names on Superfoot's list — Joe Lewis, Chuck Norris, Mike Stone — but we doubt you can guess them all. Journey back in time to the era of karate tough!

In the early 1980s, I was asked to name the top 10 karate fighters of the 20th century. Here's my list again — for the benefit of all the martial artists who never saw it when it ran and for those who are too young to have lived through those early years of martial arts in America. No. 1 on my list of the top 10 karate fighters was Joe Lewis. I picked him because I have never met anybody who said he enjoyed sparring with Joe Lewis. I sparred with him several times and learned a lot, but I didn't enjoy it — it hurt!

