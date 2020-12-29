International Judo Federation Names Award Winners

The year end awards around the martial arts world continued Saturday as the International Judo Federation named their award winners for 2019-2020. Among the honorees were Chkhvimiani Lukhumi of Georgia taking home male judoka of the year and Daria Bilodid of Ukraine garnering female judoka of the year.

Other winners included Israel's Sagi Muki earning ippon of the year for his spectacular tournament winning throw against Ivaylo Ivanov at the 2019 Tel Aviv Grand Prix and coach of the year, Kosei Inoue of Japan. Recognized for their work off the mats was Norway's 'Judo for Fred' for their efforts in Afghanistan, the German Judo Federation's Judo for All project, Flavio Canto for his work with children in Brazil and Community Hero Award honoree Paula Pareto of Argentina.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

January 16 UFC Show May Be Coming to ABC TV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship may be returning to network TV for the first time in two years. The website MMAjunkie.com is reporting the promotion is planning to televise its January 16 UFC Fight Night event on ABC, though nothing has been finalized yet.

It's uncertain which fights on the card, scheduled to take place from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will appear on ABC, though as of now the slated main event features former featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on Calvin Kattar. The UFC has not appeared on any of the major broadcast networks since their last show on Fox in December 2018. The company moved it's televised fights from Fox to ESPN and its streaming services in 2019. Both ESPN and ABC are owned by the Walt Disney Company.

Adesanya Wins Big at World MMA Awards

Recipients of the World MMA Awards were named Saturday night. Based on online fan voting conducted by Fighters Only magazine for the period between January 2019 and July 2020, the big winner of the night was Israel Adesanya who took home the fighter of the year award and the international fighter of the year award. Jorge Masvidal also showed well winning the breakthrough fighter of the year award and the knockout of the year for his flying knee KO of Ben Askren. Askren also came out on the wrong end of the submission of the year against Demian Maia.

Among the many other categories, winners included female fighter of the year, Amanda Nunes, Stipe Miocic's comeback of the year in stopping Daniel Cormier in their second fight, Alexander Volkanovski earning upset of the year in his first fight against Max Holloway, and the fight of the year, Weili Zhang's split decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

ONE Championship: Collision Course II Results

ONE Championship closed their 2020 campaign with ONE: Collision Course II, a previously recorded event, from Singapore on December 25.

Featherweight Muay Thai contenders Jamal "Kherow" Yusupov and Samy "AK47" Sana headlined the action in a three-round thriller. It was an excellent display of talent and an appropriate way to close the year.

Take a peek at how all of the action went down from ONE: Collision Course II.

