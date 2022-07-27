Mongolian Sumo Ichinojo Wins His First Emperor's Cup

Massive Mongolian sumo wrestler Ichinojo won his first Emperor's Cup tournament Sunday in Nagoya, Japan defeating opponent Ura on the final day of competition. Considered a "rank and file" wrestler who came into the event holding the lowest rank in sumo's top division, the 465-pound Ichinojo went 12-3 in the tournament clinching the championship with his last win. The match saw him quickly seize Ura's belt with his left hand and underhook his opponent's left arm with his own right as he proceeded to muscle Ura out of the ring for the victory.
Fellow Mongolian wrestler Terunofuji, the only person to currently hold the sport's top rank of yokozuna, came into the day tied for the lead and could have forced a playoff but lost his last bout to Takakeisho to give Ichinojo the outright victory. The tournament was marred by withdrawals due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a quarter of the sport's stables and 30% of it's active wrestlers were put out of the event due to exposure to the virus.