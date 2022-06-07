Youngest Ever Champ, First Brit Titlist Among Winners at IBJJF Worlds
June 07 | 2022
Milena Maldonado
The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championships saw a mix of seasoned veterans and young newcomers take home gold in Long Beach, Calif. this weekend. Among the veterans, 28-year-old Nicholas Meregali stood out submitting everyone up to the finals of the absolute division where he earned revenge against Erich Munis. Having lost the 100 kg final to Munis 6-4 (after submitting all his earlier opponents in that division as well) Meregalis repaid the favor in the absolute finals taking a narrow decision victory. Meanwhile, 33-year-old Leandro Lo took home his eighth world title capturing the 88 kg division.
On the other end of the spectrum, 18-year-old Mica Galvao became the youngest ever world champion capturing the 76 kg class over 19-year-old Tye Ruotolo by a 2-0 score. At 70 kg Isaac Doederlein became only the sixth American to ever gain a world championship with the gi.
The women's divisions saw Gabrieli Pessanha garner double gold for the second straight championships, beating rival Yara Soares 4-2 in the 79+ kg category, then capturing the open division by decision over Amy Campo. Meanwhile, Ffion Davies became the first ever British competitor to take a world title garnering the women's 63 kg class.
