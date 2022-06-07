LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Youngest Ever Champ, First Brit Titlist Among Winners at IBJJF Worlds

Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Mica Galvao BJJ
Milena Maldonado
The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championships saw a mix of seasoned veterans and young newcomers take home gold in Long Beach, Calif. this weekend. Among the veterans, 28-year-old Nicholas Meregali stood out submitting everyone up to the finals of the absolute division where he earned revenge against Erich Munis. Having lost the 100 kg final to Munis 6-4 (after submitting all his earlier opponents in that division as well) Meregalis repaid the favor in the absolute finals taking a narrow decision victory. Meanwhile, 33-year-old Leandro Lo took home his eighth world title capturing the 88 kg division.

On the other end of the spectrum, 18-year-old Mica Galvao became the youngest ever world champion capturing the 76 kg class over 19-year-old Tye Ruotolo by a 2-0 score. At 70 kg Isaac Doederlein became only the sixth American to ever gain a world championship with the gi.

The women's divisions saw Gabrieli Pessanha garner double gold for the second straight championships, beating rival Yara Soares 4-2 in the 79+ kg category, then capturing the open division by decision over Amy Campo. Meanwhile, Ffion Davies became the first ever British competitor to take a world title garnering the women's 63 kg class.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.