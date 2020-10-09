IBJJF Looks to Allow Heel Hooks in Competition

Daughter of Kickboxing champion Dave Johnston, Amy has been working steadily as a stunt performer, supporting actress and star in many great martial arts action films. The star of the martial arts opus Lady Bloodfight was kind enough to take a few moments away from her work on the set of her current film for the following interview.

<p>Given that you are the daughter of Kickboxing champion Dave Johnston. Was training in martial arts something you chose, or was it expected?<em></em></p><p><em>I don't actually remember choosing to get into Martial Arts, it was always just there and part of life for me. My dad owned a dojo and we were there so often. I was about 6 years old when I started getting more serious about it and joining the classes!</em></p><p>What arts have you studied?</p><p><em>The progressive system is what my dad taught which includes Arnis, Jiujitsu, Karate, Silat, Escrima, Kung Fu, Kickboxing, and TKD (Tae Kwan Do). Beyond training with him I have dabbled in Wushi, JKD (Jeet Kune Do) and much more.</em></p><p>Do you still train regularly?</p><p><em>Yes, training is something that is now a healthy habit for me. I feel best when I'm able to explore movement, express myself and get a good sweat in. My regimen changes depending on what I'm working on and how much time I have but I'm always getting some movement in and learning something new!</em></p><p>Do you incorporate any other workouts or programs into your training?</p><p><em>Yes absolutely! I get bored quite easily so I'm always trying to mix it up. I love weightlifting, jump rope and most cardio, hiking, rock climbing, swimming, dancing and really anything I can get into!</em></p><p>You have an impressive list of credits as a stunt performer, (Deadpool, Tomb Raider, Captain America, Suicide Squad, and many more). What made you want to begin doing stunts?</p><p><em>I truly enjoy action and the process of storytelling through motion. I grew up watching Hong Kong action cinema and soooo many action films I had to get into it!! Stunts are incredibly fun and always a new challenge!</em></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="928a70be321421aab335bb55c42c9820" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_z9TbxogewQ?rel=0" frameborder="0" height="auto" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" type="lazy-iframe" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Lady Bloodfight Official Trailer #2 (2017) Amy Johnston Action Movie HD</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_z9TbxogewQ&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p><p>Do you have a favorite stunt? One that you sat in the theatre, looked at the screen, and went, "yep, that's me."<br/></p><p><em>I loooooved the highway scene in Captain America Winter Soldier doubling Black Widow as I fell out of a car into a door off a ramp and slid down the highway with car flying around us. Super cool scene!! Then I swing under a bridge.</em></p><p>You starred in the awesome martial arts action film <em>Lady Bloodfight</em> which had some great fight choreography. Given your knowledge as a stunt performer and martial artist did you collaborate on any fight choreography in the movie?</p><p><em>Thank you! The choreography for that film was done by a wonderful stunt team helmed by Xin Xin Xiong. He was such a joy to work with and the team absolutely killed it!</em></p><p>Do you have a dream project that you would like to do? (Star, write or direct? All three?)</p><p><em>Oh boy I have way too many things I want to do and am planning on doing. I overwhelm myself but am trying to prioritize. I'm constantly pitching material and planning, writing, creating.</em></p><p>What is your next film? When can we see you kicking and punching again? Is there going to be a <em>Lady Bloodfight</em> sequel?</p><p><em>I would love a sequel to "Lady Bloodfight" and there was one planned but like most things in this business, they either postpone or never happen but maybe one day we will get a sequel! I have a TV pilot, I'm the lead of, that is in the works, called "Palomas Flight," which I'm excited about. I have a costar on a show that I can't talk about yet and a few films I can't chat about either, LOL ,but all good things coming your way!!</em></p><p><em>A movie called "Ava" is now out where I double Jessica Chastain as well as some videos games that have recently been released!</em></p><p>Thank you for taking the time to speak with me, and I know we will all be looking forward to seeing you on screen again soon!</p>