IBJJF Looks to Allow Heel Hooks in Competition

brazilian jiu jitsu
www.bjjheroes.com

It's being reported that the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation will be making a long awaited change in their rules to allow the use of heel hooks and knee reaps in no-gi competition for brown and black belts. Though the change has not been officially announced, the website BJJ Eastern Europe cited a Facebook post by respected IBJJF referee Thiago Stefanutti saying heel hooks will be allowed starting in 2021.

However the site BJJ Heroes is reporting that other referees are claiming the rule change is still under discussion. Recent years have seen an increased popularity of leg lock techniques in other grappling competitions leading to a growing call among jiu-jitsu practitioners for their inclusion in IBJJF events.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties Recap

mixed martial arts
www.hollywoodsmagazine.com

On Friday, October 9, ONE Championship returned to Singapore with ONE: Reign of Dynasties.

It was a six-bout card filled with action and capped off by a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship tilt that continued to show the brilliance of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao on the global stage.

In the co-main event, Reece "Lightning" McLaren defended his #5-ranked flyweight position against the formerly-undefeated "The Giant" Aleksi Toivonen.

Johan Kirsilä Achieves Tricking Milestone

tricking
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net

Finnish tricker Johan Kirsilä has landed the world's first 3-2-2-2-2-2, a triple full followed by five consecutive double corkscrews.

Tricking is a sport that is rooted in extreme martial arts and incorporates various movement styles like parkour, gymnastics, and breakdancing. The corkscrew or "cork" is one of the most popular techniques in the sport, and is essentially a full-twisting backflip performed off of one leg as the other leg swings into the air. Setting cork world records has become a staple goal for all of the world's elite trickers, such as Michael Guthrie and Alexander Andersen landing quadruple corks or Bailey Payne executing twenty-five single corks in a row.

On October 9th, former Adrenaline Worldwide tricking champion Johan Kirsilä added a cork world record to his résumé by landing five consecutive double corks after a triple full, all using a swing-through transition. The Reebok-sponsored athlete is widely regarded as one of the top trickers in the world and has crafted this reputation with his mastery of twisting techniques like the corkscrew. Watch Kirsilä achieve this milestone in his Instagram video below.

Building Leaders Through Martial Arts - Matt Culley

martial arts industry

As the world continues to "shrink" and feel smaller through technological innovations in communication and travel, our world also seems to be more divided than ever before. Our culture now teaches us to be "followers" and "subscribers" to content, that in turn guides many people's thoughts, and affects how they interact with the world around them on daily basis. Ultimately, in a time of such uncertainty and division, our focus and efforts should be placed directly on building and developing leaders, not followers. In order to do this in a modern world, and cut through all the chatter and digital content, we must look back to a time tested, traditional approach to building leaders.

