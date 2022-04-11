LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

IBJJF Pan American Championships Lacking Some Luster

Brazilian jiu-jitsu
BJJ
Dominik Borowczyk
This weekend saw the world's second most prestigious gi'd Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament hit Kissimmee, Fla., though with less than thrilling results. A host of champions passed on attending this year's IBJJF Pan American Championships and, though there were still a number of outstanding grapplers present, the competition itself left some disappointed.

The ten finals in the men's black belt categories failed to produce a single submission victory and four of them failed to even offer a match as friends and teammates chose to "close out" their divisions agreeing not to go against each other. Sebastian Rodriguez at 88 kg and Marcus Ribeiro at 100 kg didn't have to compete in their last two matches as teammates also forfeited to them in the semifinals as well.

The women's divisions provided a bit more excitement highlighted by stars like Mayssa Bastos who earned the 49 kg division with a 9-0 win over Lavinia Barbosa and Anna Rodrigues taking the 58 kg class submitting Amanda Monteiro with a choke. This contrasted with the women's open division finals though, where Gabrieli Pessanha took a decision on advantage points in a 0-0 match against Yara Soares that contained little action.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.