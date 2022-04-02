LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Kung Fu Movie Veteran Huang Ha Passes Away

news
Huang Ha
It's been reported that kung fu film actor Huang Ha has passed away in Hong Kong at the age of 76. Born Huang Jingyang, Huang started training in hung gar kung fu in the 1960s with well known master Liu Zhan. Through Liu's son, fight choreographer and filmmaker Liu Jialiang, he began working as a movie stuntman.

Huang would go on to appear in more than 100 films, often playing small villainous roles in a variety of kung fu, comedy and horror pictures alongside such names as Sammo Hung and Jackie Chan. Among the films he worked on were chop socky classics like Five Fingers of Death, The 36th Chamber of Shaolin and Drunken Master. He went on direct two films himself, The Descendant of Wing Chun and Mission to Kill.

